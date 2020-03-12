'She Busy!' Watch the Queens of Six Show Off Their Best Dance Moves in Episode 7 of Abby Mueller's Vlog

"She busy!" said Abby Mueller in episode seven of her Broadway.com vlog, Yas, Queen! "We are in previews, we’re still in rehearsals during the day.” The Six cast are one week away from their big Broadway opening night but they take the time to let viewers into their makeup and hair process for the show. Anna Uzele and Adrianna Hicks give a makeup tutorial for their royal stage looks—Hicks lets viewers in on the secret to how she gets her bold lip color for Catherine of Aragon: "It’s actually lipliner, which is actually so much better than lipstick sometimes." There's also some goofing around backstage as each queen shows off her favorite dance move from the show (including a move that was cut!). Watch the vlog below and take these gifs with you for inspiration.

This is how you put a crown on.

Dance like the Queendom is watching.

Watch episode seven of Yas, Queen! below.