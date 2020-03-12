Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

'She Busy!' Watch the Queens of Six Show Off Their Best Dance Moves in Episode 7 of Abby Mueller's Vlog

Features
by Diep Tran • Mar 12, 2020
Samantha Pauly, Abby Mueller and Adrianna Hicks
(Graphics by Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)

"She busy!" said Abby Mueller in episode seven of her Broadway.com vlog, Yas, Queen! "We are in previews, we’re still in rehearsals during the day.” The Six cast are one week away from their big Broadway opening night but they take the time to let viewers into their makeup and hair process for the show. Anna Uzele and Adrianna Hicks give a makeup tutorial for their royal stage looks—Hicks lets viewers in on the secret to how she gets her bold lip color for Catherine of Aragon: "It’s actually lipliner, which is actually so much better than lipstick sometimes." There's also some goofing around backstage as each queen shows off her favorite dance move from the show (including a move that was cut!). Watch the vlog below and take these gifs with you for inspiration.

This is how you put a crown on.

Dance like the Queendom is watching.

Watch episode seven of Yas, Queen! below.

View Comments

Related Shows

Six

from $79.00

Star Files

Adrianna Hicks

Brittney Mack

Abby Mueller

Anna Uzele
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Broadway Shuts Down: Performances Canceled Through April 12 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
  2. Veteran Broadway Actor Merwin Foard Dies at 59
  3. Kelli O'Hara to Play Mother in Ragtime Benefit with Audra McDonald & Brian Stokes Mitchell
  4. Sabrina Carpenter, Chad Burris & a Fetch New Group of Stars Take Their First Bows in Mean Girls
  5. Blow Out the Candles! Celebrate the 50-Year History of Broadway's Company
Back to Top
Newsletters