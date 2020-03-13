Lin-Manuel Miranda Serves Up Unreleased Hamilton Song to Give Fans Hope

The COVID-19 pandemic might be causing distress throughout the world, but Lin-Manuel Miranda is helping to soothe Broadway fans as we get through it. The Tony winner has just released a previously unheard cut track from his Tony-winning smash Hamilton.

Titled "I Have This Friend," the song features vocals from Miranda and Tony-nommed Hamilton co-star Christopher Jackson in their roles of Alexander Hamilton and George Washington, backed by a keyboard and drum machine.

The song's release comes as Hamilton and every other Broadway show has been shut down through April 12 as a precaution in response to COVID-19. The L.A. staging of Hamilton at the Pantages Theatre was also postponed last night just hours before opening.

Click the SoundCloud link below to hear the unreleased song for yourself, and gear up to see Hamilton light up the Broadway stage again soon.