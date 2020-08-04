Sponsored
New Musical Sing Street Postpones Broadway Run

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 4, 2020
Jakeim Hart, Max William Bartos, Zara Devlin, Sam Poon, Brenock O'Connor, Brendan C. Callahan & Gian Perez in the off-Broadway staging of "Sing Street"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The previously announced Sing Street is postponing its Broadway bow. The show is now aiming for an opening between winter 2021 and 2022 at a Shubert theater to be announced. The musical was originally scheduled to begin previews on March 26 and open on April 19 at the Lyceum Theatre but was held up by the Broadway shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to be responsible and strategic about creating a proper runway to launch our new musical on Broadway, which includes a longer period of time from when Broadway theater reopens," the producers announced in a statement. 

Sing Street, which is based on John Carney's Golden Globe-nominated film, is set in 1982 Dublin, where 16-year-old Conor turns to music to escape troubles at home and impress a mysterious girl. The musical features a book by Enda Walsh, a score by Carney and Gary Clark, direction by Rebecca Taichman, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and musical direction by Fred Lassen.

The musical made its world premiere in the fall of 2019 at off-Broadway's New York Theater Workshop. That production's cast, led by Brenock O'Connor, Zara Devlin and Gus Halper, was set to reprise their performances for the Broadway transfer. 

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

