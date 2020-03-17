Stars on Sondheim: Laura Benanti Reveals the Best Gift She Received from the Broadway Icon

Laura Benanti as Cinderella in "Into the Woods" (left) and Louise in "Gypsy (Illustration by Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)

March 22 marks Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday. It's impossible to state the great contribution and influences this titan of the stage has made to musical theater, but we're taking a stab at it by reaching out to some stars who have appeared in his many shows to share their personal experiences.

Top: Mandy Patinkin & Bernadette Peters in "Sunday in the Park with George" (Photo by Martha Swope/NYPL); Bottom: The original Broadway cast recording of "Into the Woods"

Laura Benanti has appeared in two Sondheim shows: She was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as Cinderella in the 2002 Broadway revival of Into the Woods (for which Sondheim wrote the score), and she won a Tony Award for playing Louise in Gypsy (Sondheim wrote the lyrics) alongside Patti LuPone in 2008. We asked the stage fave to salute Sondheim by answering a few questions.

What was your first impression of Sondheim?

I can’t remember because I was so nervous.

Which Sondheim production do you wish you had seen?

OG Sunday in the Park with George.

What’s your desert island Sondheim cast recording?

The original Into the Woods.

Which song would you like to sing to Sondheim for his birthday?

I’m gonna go with “Happy Birthday.”



Which Sondheim role would you love to tackle?

Fosca in Passion. Duh.



What’s the best gift you ever got from Sondheim?

Working with him.