76th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony Will Be Moved to the Fall

New York theater's rising stars will wait longer than usual to be toasted by this year's Theatre World Awards. The 76th Annual ceremony toasting outstanding Broadway and off-Broadway debuts has been postponed to the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was originally scheduled for June 1 at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

"In the interest of safety, the 2020 Theatre World Awards has been postponed," said Theatre World Awards President Dale Badway in a statement. "We hope to gather for our always spectacular evening sometime this fall. We are following governmental guidelines to practice social distancing, in hopes that our recipients, audiences, members and friends stay well and healthy. At this critical time, all of us at the Theatre World Awards would like to focus on the care and well-being of everyone in our Theatre World community and continue on with the awards tradition when appropriate."

2020 honorees in the categories of Outstanding Performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway Production, the 12th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater and the 8th Annual John Willis Award will be announced when available. A new date for the ceremony is also to come.