The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
(Photo: Ron Blunt)

Kennedy Center Cancels All Performances Through May 10, Including Starry Bye Bye Birdie

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 17, 2020

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center has announced the cancellation of all performances through May 10.

"As we continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our patrons, artists, staff, volunteers and community at large, the Kennedy Center has canceled all public performances and events scheduled through Sunday, May 10, 2020, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19," said a press representative in a statement.

Among the canceled programming is the star-packed production of Bye Bye Birdie, led by James Van Der Beek and Carly Hughes, that was set to conclude the 2019-2020 season of the popular Broadway Center Stage series. It was slated to run from April 23-28.

