Broadway's Take Me Out Revival to Open in Spring 2021

by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 1, 2020
Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Williams & Jesse Tyler Ferguson
(Photo: Catherine Wessel)

The Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg's 2003 Tony-winning play Take Me Out will now begin performances during the week of March 22, 2021 with opening night set for April 22 at the Helen Hayes Theatre. The production, originally scheduled to begin performances on April 2, 2020, was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Scott Ellis is still set to direct the Pulitzer-finalist play, which examines a Major League baseball team as one player comes out of the closet. The cast is slated to include Jesse Williams, Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks.

An official start date will be announced at a later time.

