Stars on Sondheim: Chita Rivera Knew the Legend 'Before He Was The Stephen Sondheim'

March 22 marks Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday. It's impossible to state the great contribution and influences this titan of the stage has made to musical theater, but we're taking a stab at it by reaching out to some stars who have appeared in his many shows to share their personal experiences.

In the span of her 70-year career, one show that has a special place in Chita Rivera's heart is West Side Story, the 1957 musical featuring music by Leonard Bernstein, a book by Arthur Laurents and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. When Rivera was cast in the musical, she had five Broadway credits under her belt, but it was the role of Anita in West Side Story that allowed the multitalented performer to show off the breadth of her acting, singing and, especially, dancing talent. West Side Story made Rivera a Broadway star. She would go on to make Broadway history in Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago, The Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Rink and many more, earning three Tony Awards (including one for Lifetime Achievement) and a Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama. We aked the icon to share a memory of her time working on West Side Story and meeting the fresh-faced West Side Story lyricist.

Describe your first meeting with Sondheim.

I first met Stephen Sondheim during rehearsals for the original West Side Story. I knew him before he was the Stephen Sondheim. He was the handsome young man behind the piano—a quiet, sweet guy. He had written these astounding lyrics to the breathtaking music of Leonard Bernstein, and I was incredibly focused on learning them. His lyrics then, and throughout his career, have always told a story. (I would love to sing "Send in the Clowns.") It was Stephen, Lenny and [director/choreographer] Jerry Robbins who taught me how to breathe. As a dancer and singer, you can’t sing "America" without being able to breathe. I miss those times and experiences very much. All the creators of West Side dared to tell a story. Working with great people like Stephen has helped make me the person I am today. Happy birthday, Stephen!