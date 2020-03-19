Stars on Sondheim: Jessie Mueller Dreams of Playing a 'Scrumptious' Sondheim Role

March 22 marks Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday. It's impossible to state the great contribution and influences this titan of the stage has made to musical theater, but we're taking a stab at it by reaching out to some stars who have appeared in his many shows to share their personal experiences.

Tony winner Jessie Mueller first saw Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods when she was a kid and was immediately transfixed by the modern twist on classic fairy tale characters. She went on to play Cinderella in the 2012 production at Central Park's Delacorte Theatre alongside Amy Adams, Donna Murphy, Denis O'Hare and Chip Zien, who, of course, also starred in the original production. Mueller told Broadway.com all about her time with Into the Woods and more.

What’s your desert island Sondheim cast recording?

Into the Woods. Besides the brilliant vocal performances (Chip Zien on "No More" stirs my heart!), it's one of those shows that reveals something new to me every time I listen to it. I really don't understand how Mr. Sondheim could write about life in that way, with such perspective, while being in the midst of it. It's inspired.



Which Sondheim production do you wish you had seen?

The original Merrily We Roll Along. I got to do a production with dear friends of mine in Chicago, and it will always hold a special place in my heart.



What was the first Sondheim show you ever saw?

The original Into the Woods, either on PBS or possibly rented from the library on VHS. I had never seen something that fully fanciful before, done to that scale! It was my little girl dreams of actual fairy tales coming to life.

Which Sondheim role would you love to tackle?

Mrs. Lovett! She's saucy and lovable and sassy. And she makes bread products, gets to hit things with a rolling pin and be a bit evil. I just think it would be scrumptious.



Tell us about a note you received from Sondheim that you’ll never forget.

He told me I could "sing it more" during "On the Steps of the Palace" in Into the Woods. I probably said something like, "Sir, yes, sir!"