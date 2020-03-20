12th Annual Jimmy Awards Ceremony Is Canceled

The Broadway League has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Jimmy Awards due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 12th annual celebration of high school talent had been scheduled to take place on June 29 at the Minskoff Theatre.

"We are heartbroken that so many of the 143,000 students who participate in high school musicals across the country will not have an opportunity to show off their hard work, and that 92 nominees won't be able to realize their Broadway dreams this year by performing live on a Broadway stage at the Jimmy Awards in New York City," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. "Our priority is the health and safety of all. We look forward to next year when we can welcome nominees and fans back to the Big Apple and continue to celebrate the future of Broadway together at the 2021 Jimmy Awards."

The ceremony was to feature nominees from 46 regional awards programs around the U.S., slated to make it the biggest Jimmy Awards in history. Named for legendary Broadway producer/theater owner James M. Nederlander, the National High School Musical Theatre Awards served as a starting point for current Mean Girls Queen Bee Reneé Rapp and Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen).