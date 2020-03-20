Broadway Dancers Are Teaching Personal At-Home Workouts Inspired by Their Shows

Broadway's talented dancers aren't letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from keeping active and sharing their skills. Tony-winning producer Jenna Segal has announced a series of at-home exercise classes titled Get in Shape Grrrl—Broadway COVID Series taught by main-stem movers. Ashley Fitzgerald Kelly, a standout dancer of The Cher Show, jump-started the series this week with a tribute to that glittering musical.

"The unthinkable happened when Broadway closed," said Segal in a statement. "As a mom at home with three kids and as a producer of women's works with multiple projects suddenly halted, I thought, 'Women know how to take a situation and creatively engage, so what can I do?' I adore all the dancers I've worked with on Broadway and in the ballet so I decided to hire them to get us all moving!"

"During this time when we all need to hunker down and stay at home, I want to ensure that we can remain upbeat, moving, healthy and positive through fun cardio and muscle-toning sessions for the whole family," added Kelly, who met Segal while performing in Gigi on Broadway. While the classes are free, Kelly says, "We are asking for people who want to take care of the community to donate to Broadway Cares."

Each dance-exercise session, themed by specific show, combines a mix of 10-minute short workouts to get energy going along with 45-minute sessions full of strength training and cardio. Some workouts will be taught live and others will be pre-recorded and posted at specific times. Playlists will appear on Spotify.

On the series' docket is a Moulin Rouge!-themed class taught by Khori Michelle Petinaud along with Chip Abbott hat-tipping Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Carleigh Bettiol and Karla García honoring Hamilton, Alison Solomon teaching to Beautiful—The Carole King Musical, Justin Prescott looking back to Fela!, Chris Vo offering a Broadway mashup, Stephen Hanna teaching to Hello, Dolly! and Nancy Braun dancing to Beetlejuice.

