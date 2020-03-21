Stars on Sondheim: Debbie Allen on Which Sondheim Song She'd Like to Sing to the Legend

March 22 marks Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday. It's impossible to state the great contribution and influences this titan of the stage has made to musical theater, but we're taking a stab at it by reaching out to some stars who have appeared in his many shows to share their personal experiences.

Three-time Emmy winner Debbie Allen is an executive producer and cast member of Grey's Anatomy, but she's also a Broadway baby. One of her most memorable stage credits was playing Anita in the 1980 Broadway revival of West Side Story. A true triple threat, Allen received her first Tony nomination for West Side Story. Below, Allen recalls her time in the musical, and the Sondheim show she would love to do with her daughter, Vivian Nixon.

Describe your first meeting with Sondheim.

I met Stephen Sondheim after I was cast as Anita in the definitive revival of West Side Story in 1980. I was learning the music and he came to rehearsal. There he was with [director/choregrpaher] Jerome Robbins, [composer] Leonard Bernstein, [writer] Arthur Laurents and [assistant director] Gerald Freedman. They were all there, and there was an argument about where I took a breath in “America,” which I found fascinating.

What was your first impression of Sondheim?

He was very quiet and kind of pulled back. We were all aware that he had no great love for his lyrics in "I Feel Pretty.” But we all knew we were working on what is still inarguably the quintessential American musical.

Which Sondheim role would you love to tackle, whether you’re appropriate or not?

Rose in Gypsy. I would love to play that part with my daughter Vivian [as Louise].

Which Sondheim song would you like to sing to him for his birthday?

“America."