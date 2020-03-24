Exclusive! Daveed Diggs & More Set for Second Edition of 24 Hour Plays' Viral Monologues Initiative

On the heels of last week's talent-packed inaugural edition of Viral Monologues, a starry lineup of talent has been announced to take part in a second edition of the new program which features performances released digitally on the Instagram video application IGTV. The series is an initiative of The 24 Hour Plays.

Performers taking part this week include Daveed Diggs, Coral Peña, Kelly AuCoin, Nicholas Braun, Michael Shannon, Ashley Fink, Jessica St. Clair, Juliana Canfield, Anna Baryshnikov, Marylouise Burke, William Jackson Harper, Ryan Haddad, Clark Gregg, Daniel K. Isaac, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Ty Defoe, Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker, Noah Galvin, Damon Gupton, Danny Pudi and Josh Hamilton.

Original monologues will be written by Will Arbery, Clare Barron, Eric Bogosian, Bekah Brunstetter, Joseph Dougherty, Kristoffer Diaz, Sarah Gancher, Gracie Gardner, Stephen Adly Guirgis, J. Holtham, Lily Houghton, Elizabeth Irwin, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Aaron Wigdor Levy, David Lindsay-Abaire, Tim J. Lord, Gabe McKinley, Dan O’Brien, Anya Richkind, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Charly Evon Simpson, Alena Smith and Tracey Scott Wilson.

Last night at 6:00pm, 24 actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7:00pm, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues this morning at 10am, are filming their performances throughout the day, and at 6:00pm their videos begin to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.

The 24 Hour Plays program is known for its work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater.