Didn't See James Corden's Tony-Winning Turn in One Man, Two Guvnors? Now's Your Chance to Watch It from Home

Before rising to worldwide fame as host of The Late Late Show, James Corden took home a 2012 Tony Award for his comedic tour de force in Richard Bean's One Man, Two Guvnors. Now, a filmed performance from its debut staging at London's National Theatre, and a slew of other shows, will be streamed online as part of the new initiative National Theatre at Home.

Starting next month, a number of productions previously seen in cinemas globally as a part of the National Theatre Live program will be made available to watch via the National Theatre's YouTube channel. The first production to be broadcast, on April 2, will be One Man, Two Guvnors, Bean's adaptation of The Servant of Two Masters featuring Corden's Tony-winning turn.

Each production will be free and screened live every Thursday at 2:00pm ET; they will then be made available on demand for seven days. Along with the streamed productions, National Theatre at Home will feature accompanying interactive content such as Q&As with cast and creative teams and post-stream talks.

Other productions to be streamed include Sally Cookson's stage adaptation of Charlotte Brontë's Jane Eyre on April 9, Bryony Lavery's adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island on April 16 and Twelfth Night featuring Tamsin Greig on April 23, with more titles to be announced.

Gear up for the National Theatre at Home program with a look back at Corden on stage in One Man, Two Guvnors.