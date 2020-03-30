Get a Glimpse at Steven Spielberg's Upcoming West Side Story Movie

Transport yourself somewhere with these new images from the upcoming West Side Story film. Directed by Steven Spielberg, West Side Story is based on the musical of the same name (which was running on Broadway until the coronavirus shutdown), about two lovers caught in the middle of a gang conflict in New York City. The original 1957 musical—a collaboration of Jerome Robbins, Leonard Bernstein, Arthur Laurents and Stephen Sondheim—was adapted into an Oscar-winning 1961 film. Tony-winning playwright Tony Kushner wrote the screenplay for this new version, which is expected to hew more closely to the original musical than the 1961 film. West Side Story is still scheduled to be released on December 18. Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler play the star-crossed lovers, Tony and Maria, respectively. They are surrounded by a cast of Broadway veterans: Tony nominee Ariana DeBose plays Anita, Maria’s best friend; Tony winner David Alvarez plays Bernardo, Maria's brother; and Tony winner Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for starring in the original movie, plays Valentina, a new character created for this version. See photos of the cast below and get excited for this new West Side Story!

Ariana DeBose as Anita and Danny Alvarez as her boyfriend, Bernardo, the leader of the Sharks gang.

Rita Moreno plays Valentina, who provides guidance to the young people in the film; her character used to be Doc and is played by a man in the original West Side Story.

Ansel Elgort plays Tony, who is trying to leave gang life behind and falls in love with Maria.

Rachel Zegler plays Maria, who moves to New York City from Puerto Rico and falls in love with Tony.