London's Prince of Egypt Musical to Receive Original Cast Album

Stephen Schwartz's sweeping score to the new stage musical The Prince of Egypt will be preserved as an original cast recording by Ghostlight Records. The album will be released in digital and streaming formats on April 3.

The cast recording will feature the full U.K.-premiere company from London's West End, performing 10 new songs by Schwartz in addition to his Academy Award-winning number "When You Believe" from the 1998 Dreamworks film. The Prince of Egypt began its run at the Dominion Theatre on February 5 and officially opened on February 25.

With a book by Philip LaZebnik, The Prince of Egypt follows two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, who find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

The cast of The Prince of Egypt is led by Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Adam Pearce as Hotep and Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved.

The Prince of Egypt cast album features an orchestra of almost 60 artists playing the orchestrations of August Eriksmoen. The show features musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum and musical direction by Dave Rose.

Hear Brady perform an inspirational song from the Schwartz's score below.