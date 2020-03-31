Heaven on Their Minds! NBC Will Re-Air Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert This Easter

NBC has announced a rebroadcast of its Emmy-winning Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. The return airing is scheduled for Easter Sunday, April 12.

The concert presentation, which first aired live on NBC on April 1, 2018, starred John Legend as Jesus, Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene and Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas. The cast also included Alice Cooper as King Herod, Ben Daniels as Pontius Pilate, Norm Lewis as Caiaphas, Jason Tam as Peter, Jin Ha as Annas and Erik Gronwall as Simon Zealotes.

The ensemble featured Joel Perez, Lauren Zakrin, Felicia Boswell, Melody Betts, Abby Corrigan, Micaela Diamond, Rory Donovan, Christine Dwyer, Mike Evariste, F. Michael Haynie, Charissa Hogeland, Bre Jackson, Mykal Kilgore, Billy Lewis Jr., Justin Gregory Lopez, Angel Lozada, Vince Oddo, Kyle Taylor Parker, Jonah Platt, Conor Ryan, Christina Sajous, Justin Matthew Sargent, Heath Saunders, Joey Taranto and Syndee Winters, Chloe Davis, Timothy Edwards, Shelby Finnie, Bahiyah Hibah, Juel D. Lane, Terk Lewis, Mayte Natalio, Sarah Parker, Tre Smith and Maleek Washington.

Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, the 1971 musical is based on the final week of Jesus' life. Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert took home five 2018 Emmys, including Outstanding Variety Special (Live).