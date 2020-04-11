QuaranToons: A Different Kind of Mask for The Phantom of the Opera

Broadway.com illustrator Tug Rice has been thinking up what our favorite Broadway characters are doing while theaters are closed and at home social distancing. In this installment, we head to the Phantom's lair to see what's going on with the lockdown at the Paris Opera House. Current The Phantom of the Opera lead Ben Crawford mused that the Opera Ghost would be “making some more traps for the theater.” Turns out Christine and the Phantom in quarantine aren't learning to cook or holding Zoom dinner parties. The passionate pair is pretty much doing what they always do, albeit with a much more medical approach. First of all, unnmasking has never been a good idea, but these days, you don't just go pulling someone's mask off, Ms. Daaé!