Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

QuaranToons: A Different Kind of Mask for The Phantom of the Opera

QuaranTOONS
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 11, 2020
Illustration by Tug Rice for Broadway.com

Broadway.com illustrator Tug Rice has been thinking up what our favorite Broadway characters are doing while theaters are closed and at home social distancing. In this installment, we head to the Phantom's lair to see what's going on with the lockdown at the Paris Opera House. Current The Phantom of the Opera lead Ben Crawford mused that the Opera Ghost would be “making some more traps for the theater.” Turns out Christine and the Phantom in quarantine aren't learning to cook or holding Zoom dinner parties. The passionate pair is pretty much doing what they always do, albeit with a much more medical approach. First of all, unnmasking has never been a good idea, but these days, you don't just go pulling someone's mask off, Ms. Daaé!

View Comments

Related Shows

The Phantom of the Opera

from $29.00

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Broadway's Disney Stars Unite to Perform 'Go the Distance' from Hercules
  2. Watch 70 West End Stars Come Together for to Perform 'Do You Hear the People Sing' from Les Miz
  3. Need Some Good News? Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda & Original Hamilton Stars Surprise a Young Fan
Back to Top
Newsletters