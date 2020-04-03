QuaranToons: Don't Worry, Poppets! Mrs. Doubtfire Is Staying Busy

Broadway.com illustrator Tug Rice has been thinking up what our favorite Broadway characters are doing while theaters are closed and they're at home social distancing. Daniel Hillard of Mrs. Doubtfire may want to be there for his kids, but sadly he’s not able to right now because of COVID-19. But that doesn’t mean the actor is staying idle. He’s probably spending his time alone getting comfortable with his Mrs. Doubtfire costume and practicing how to be the best nanny (and making the world's longest scarf). Hopefully, Daniel will be able to see his poppets soon.