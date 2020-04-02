The Drama League Announces Newly Named 'Gratitude Awards' for 2020

The Drama League has announced that in lieu of its traditional awards ceremony, the organization will present its 86th annual celebration as the re-envisioned Gratitude Awards. The digital fundraising event will replace the previously planned Drama League Awards ceremony at the Marriott Marquis.

While the annual Drama League Awards ceremony honors acting and production highlights from throughout the theater season, the Gratitude Awards will celebrate the efforts of all contributors in the theater community, including stage directors, designers, venue workers and administrators in addition to performers.

Nominations for the Gratitude Awards and a digital show date will be released in the coming weeks, along with information on virtual attendance and participation.