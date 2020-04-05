Stars Align Online for a Special Reading of Terrence McNally's Lips Together, Teeth Apart

In honor of prolific Broadway scribe Terrence McNally, who passed away from coronavirus complications on March 24, Broadway.com will present a livestreamed reading of his 1991 play Lips Together, Teeth Apart on April 6 at 8:00pm ET. As previously announced, the event benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund and will appear on Broadway.com and Broadway.com's Facebook and YouTube channels. The event is produced by Broadway.com with Eric Kuhn and Justin Mikita.

The play chronicles two straight couples visiting the Fire Island home of a relative who recently died of AIDS during the height of the pandemic. Directed by Trip Cullman, the performance will star Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Sam Truman, Celia Keenan-Bolger as Sally Truman, Zachary Quinto as John Haddock and Ari Graynor as Chloe Haddock.

McNally's play premiered off-Broadway in 1991 with its original cast including Nathan Lane as Sam Truman, Swoosie Kurtz as Sally Truman, Anthony Heald as John Haddock and Christine Baranski as Chloe Haddock.

In celebration of the special reading, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the show's incredible stars! Take a look, tune in tonight and donate here!

About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.