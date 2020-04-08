Sponsored
QuaranToons: Frozen's Anna is Building Her Own Company

QuaranTOONS
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 8, 2020
Illustration by Tug Rice for Broadway.com

Broadway.com illustrator Tug Rice has been thinking up what our favorite Broadway characters are doing while theaters are closed and they're at home social distancing. Do you want to build a snowman? Princess Anna from Frozen is back to building snow people by herself, since she can’t be in the same room as Elsa or Kristoff right now. But she still has a little bit of them in her memories to keep her warm at night. We’re sure that when she sees them again, it’s going to feel like for the first time in forever. 

