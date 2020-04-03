Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre Postpones Both Spring 2020 Productions

The final two selections in the 2019-2020 season of off-Broadway's Signature Theatre have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The revival of Anna Deavere Smith's Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992, originally scheduled to begin on April 28, and Dominique Morisseau's world premiere Confederates, announced to start on May 12, will both be produced in a future season.

"Like many theaters across the country, we've made the hard decision to postpone the final two productions of our 2019-2020 season," said Artistic Director Paige Evans in a statement. "These are the second plays in both Anna and Dominique's residencies, and we're committed to producing them and to supporting our exceptionally talented playwrights and artists. We cannot wait to work with Anna and Dominique again and share these incredible plays with our audiences."

"Though we are postponing these shows, our commitment to our playwrights and their residencies is unwavering," added Executive Director Harold Wolpert. "An empty theater leaves a hole in our heart. We are looking forward to reopening The Pershing Square Signature Center as a home and community gathering place and renewing vital human connections that are at the center of theater."