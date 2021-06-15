The Gazillion Bubble Show Sets Off-Broadway Return at New World Stages

A scene from "The Gazillion Bubble Show" (Photo: Kyle Foreman)

Don't burst your bubble! The long-running family entertainment The Gazillion Bubble Show will resume performances at off-Broadway's New World Stages on October 9.

The Gazillion Bubble Show began previews on January 17, 2007 and officially opened on February 15.

Created by Guinness World Record Holder Fan Yan using spectacular lighting, spellbinding lasers and jaw-dropping masterpieces of bubble artistry, The Gazillion Bubble Show combines bubble magic, spectacular laser lighting effects and momentary soapy masterpieces in a true extravaganza.

