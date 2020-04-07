Last Chance! Watch Lips Together, Teeth Apart Starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ari Graynor, Celia Keenan-Bolger and Zachary Quinto

On April 6, Broadway.com presented a livestream of Terrence McNally's Lips Together, Teeth Apart in honor of the late, great playwright. The special reading benefited the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund and starred Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ari Graynor and Zachary Quinto, under the direction of Trip Cullman. Telling the story of two straight married couples, Sally (Keenan-Bolger) and Sam (Ferguson) and Chloe (Graynor) and John (Quinto), visiting the Fire Island home of Sally's deceased brother, the 1991 play is filled with high drama and big laughs. This Broadway.com production is only available to view until 10PM on April 7, so watch now and find out why it was one of McNally's favorites!