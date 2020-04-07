Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Last Chance! Watch Lips Together, Teeth Apart Starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ari Graynor, Celia Keenan-Bolger and Zachary Quinto

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 7, 2020
(Clockwise from top left) Celia Keenan-Bolger, Zachary Quinto, Ari Graynor and Jesse Tyler Ferguson in "Lips Together, Teeth Apart"

On April 6, Broadway.com presented a livestream of Terrence McNally's Lips Together, Teeth Apart in honor of the late, great playwright. The special reading benefited the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund and starred Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ari Graynor and Zachary Quinto, under the direction of Trip Cullman. Telling the story of two straight married couples, Sally (Keenan-Bolger) and Sam (Ferguson) and Chloe (Graynor) and John (Quinto), visiting the Fire Island home of Sally's deceased brother, the 1991 play is filled with high drama and big laughs. This Broadway.com production is only available to view until 10PM on April 7, so watch now and find out why it was one of McNally's favorites!

View Comments

Star Files

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Ari Graynor

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Zachary Quinto
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Need Some Good News? Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda & Original Hamilton Stars Surprise a Young Fan
  2. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Showrunner Austin Winsberg Is Bringing a Weekly Dose of Broadway to NBC
  3. Stars Align Online for a Special Reading of Terrence McNally's Lips Together, Teeth Apart
Back to Top
Newsletters