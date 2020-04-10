Three-Time Tony Winner Kevin Kline Joins 'Artists in Conversation' Livestream Series

Projects with Jason, an organization that brings working theater professionals together to share their time and talent with high school students, is launching a new livestream series “Artists in Conversation” with a special live event on April 11 at 8PM ET. Veteran Broadway stage manager J. Jason Daunter will moderate a live Q&A with Oscar and Tony winner Kevin Kline about his career on the stage and screen. The evening will also include California public high school students performing a selection of Shakespearean monologues and can be streamed on the Projects with Jason YouTube Channel.

“I am so grateful that Kevin has agreed to participate in our inaugural outing for this new series,” Daunter said in a statement. “Giving students compelling, interactive, virtual outlets for their talent and creativity is more important now than ever, because school musicals, senior plays, and concerts have been cancelled from coast to coast. This would have been devastating to me as a high school student. Theater was the only outlet that allowed me to feel accepted. So, we are building a variety of virtual programs and platforms to give these students a chance to shine.”

Kline won Tony Awards for On the Twentieth Century in 1978, The Pirates of Penzance in 1981 and Present Laughter in 2017. Kline also appeared on Broadway in a Tony-nominated turn as Falstaff in Henry IV as well as in Ivanov, Arms and the Man, Loose Ends and more. His many film credits include an Oscar-winning performance in A Fish Called Wanda, Sophie’s Choice and the live-action Beauty and the Beast.

Educators who want their schools to be considered should head here for additional information.