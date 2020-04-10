Here's How You & Your Family Can Sing Along to Disney Movies with Kristin Chenoweth & More Stars

Disney movie lovers now have some very exciting plans for April 16. ABC will air an hourlong special The Disney Family Sing-Along at 8PM ET. Ryan Seacrest, who will host, tweeted the announcement on April 10:

The roster for the special is star-studded: Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth, Dear Evan Hansen's Jordan Fisher, Tony nominee and Frozen film favorite Josh Gad, Glee alum Amber Riley, Moana star Auliʻi Cravalho, John Stamos, Julianne Hough, Kenny Ortega and many more will make appearances from home on the broadcast.

Animated characters will guide viewers to sing through numbers from Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Frozen and more. Whether you need a fun activity for the whole family or want to spice up your weekly Zoom happy hour with friends, The Disney Family Sing-Along is sure to have something for everyone.