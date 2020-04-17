Harry Potter & the Cursed Child's James Snyder & More Join the Broadway Green Alliance's Earth Day Initiatives

The Broadway Green Alliance has some wonderful events planned for Earth Week. First up, the organization will join the Earth Day Initiative and March for Science NYC for their Earth Day 50 Virtual Kick-Off on April 19 from 3:30PM to 10PM ET. Members of the Broadway community will join the special livestream virtually, sharing songs and messages of activism. Then on Earth Day, (April 22), the Broadway Green Alliance is supporting Broadway’s youngest performers and their siblings in joining Earth Day Live, led by the Youth Strike Coalition.

The Earth Day 50 Virtual Kick-Off commemorates the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, with special guest appearances by Senator Elizabeth Warren and Bill Nye. Broadway performers joining that event include Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star and former vlogger James Snyder, Mrs. Doubtfire star and former vlogger Rob McClure, Frozen's Ciara Renée, the company of Jagged Little Pill, Tony and Grammy nominee Beth Malone, Mean Girls' Krystina Alabado, Mara Davi and Alexandra Socha. That livestream can be viewed here.

Spearheading the Earth Day Live virtual performance on April 22 is former Dear Evan Hansen star and vlogger Andrew Barth Feldman, Tony nominee Sydney Lucas, Brock Lucas, Anthony Rosenthal, Oscar Williams, Cole Williams, Rowan Williams, Stone Williams, Arlo Williams, Poppy Williams, Zell Steele Morrow, Madilyn Morrow, Alexander Bello, Mehret Marsh, Jeremy Villas, Nicky Torchia, Jake Katzman, Sway Bhatia, Samuel Li Weintraub, Gregory Ye, Benjamin Ye, Bella Ye, Jace Chen, Jaxon Chen, George Holly Smithyman and more. That livestream can be viewed here.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we cannot show up in person, but we can digitally call for transformative action and healing for our planet,” said Broadway Green Alliance Director Molly Braverman. “The theater community’s messages of hope and community are needed more than ever as we face two concurrent crises.”