Legally Blonde's Broadway Cast Reunites to Benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Omigod, you guys! The Broadway Podcast Network is presenting a Legally Blonde reunion as part of their "Broadway Together" COVID-19 Response Initiative. The virtual event, which benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will be broadcast live on April 22 at 9PM ET and can be viewed at BPN'S Town Hall.

The reunion will feature original Broadway cast members Laura Bell Bundy, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Richard H. Blake and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer along with director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell, composers Larry O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, scribe Heather Hach and producers Hal Luftig, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson and Dori Berinstein.

“Theater is all about connectivity. Broadway fans are hungry for exciting, insider theatre-related content and engagement during this uncertain time,” Broadway Podcast Network founder and Legally Blonde producer Berinstein said. “BPN and Broadway Together are proud to create innovative content that gives theater fans interactive, informative, fun and uplifting ways to connect from home."

The virtual event is presented by BPN’s “Deep Dive Broadway” Podcast.