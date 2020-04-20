Here's How You Can Help Tony Nominee Nick Cordero and His Family as He Fights COVID-19

Tony nominee Nick Cordero is fighting for his life. On April 1, Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots announced on Instagram that he had "been sick for awhile" with what they originally thought was pneumonia but now they believe he was "misdiagnosed" and is fighting COVID-19. Cordero has since been in a medically induced coma to help his body receive enough oxygen. Kloots is taking to Instagram to provide updates on Cordero's health and how best to support them and their 10-month-old son Elvis.

After having several issues with ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machines and blood-thinners that caused blood clots and internal bleeding, the decision was made to amputate Cordero's right leg on April 18. The following day, Kloots announced that the surgery was a success and said that Cordero is "doing the best he possibly can be right now."

Kloots continues to find optimism and joy and invites friends and fans to dance along to Cordero's first original song "Live Your Life" at 3PM PT/6PM ET and post to social media with the hashtag #WakeUpNick to show support. A GoFundMe has also been set up in the family's honor and has already raised over $350,000. To donate to the fundraiser click here.

Tony-nominated for his turn in Bullets Over Broadway, Cordero's other Broadway credits include A Bronx Tale, Waitress and Rock of Ages. Kloots is also a member of the Broadway community, having also appeared in Bullets Over Broadway, where the couple met. Having also been seen on stage in Follies, Young Frankenstein and Good Vibrations, Kloots is now a celebrity fitness instructor.