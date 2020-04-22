Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean Join Jason Robert Brown’s SubCulture Virtual Concert

Ariana Grande is joining forces with Shoshana Bean for Jason Robert Brown’s monthly Artist-in-Residency concert. SubCulture will present the virtual evening of music on April 27 at 8PM ET. This special concert will be free to watch, but viewers are encouraged to donate to assist the SubCulture staff and musicians. The concert will be available via SubCulture’s Facebook page and on Vimeo.

Grande, who appeared in Brown’s 13 on Broadway in 2008, earned a 2019 Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her chart-topping record Sweetener. Sshe played Tracy Turnblad's gum-popping best friend Penny Pingleton in NBC's Hairspray Live! and reunited with Brown for her single “Dangerous Woman” at the MTV Movie Awards. She has appeared on screen in Scream Queens, Victorious and Saturday Night Live.

Bean returned to Broadway in 2019 to star as Jenna in the Sara Bareilles-scored musical Waitress, marking her first appearance on Broadway since 2006, when she concluded her run as Elphaba in Wicked. Her other stage credits include Hairspray, Godspell, Funny Girl and Brown's Songs for a New World.

“What I have missed and mourned the most over these last extraordinary weeks has been my ability to connect with music—to play and sing with other musicians and to feel the audience responding,” Brown said. “Sitting here watching the news go by, I had to do something. I had to figure out some way to let these notes and words in my head come out and be shared with my collaborators and my audience, and so, here we are. All of us in our homes, making music however and whenever we can, with an amazing team to help pull it all together, and two of the greatest singers on the planet Earth. We’ve put together a show about what we’ve lost, what we’ve discovered and what we’re grateful for, and I can’t wait to share it with you.”

Launched in August 2014, this concert marks the 58th in SubCulture’s critically acclaimed collaboration with Brown. Each concert incorporates an eclectic mix of material featuring music from throughout his career, along with new works in development. The series has also been host to an array of special guests, including Kelli O’Hara, Steven Pasquale, Norbert Leo Butz, Laura Benanti, Cynthia Erivo, Lena Hall, LaChanze, Norm Lewis, Sutton Foster, Katrina Lenk and many more.