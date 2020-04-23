More Stars! Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration Just Got Even Bigger

An amazing lineup of stars has been newly announced to take part in Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration. The previously announced event, hosted by Raúl Esparza, is scheduled for April 26 at 8:00PM ET on Broadway.com and Broadway.com's YouTube channel.

The freshly announced stars set to perform include Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Benanti, Melissa Errico, Beanie Feldstein, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Neil Patrick Harris, Judy Kuhn, Linda Lavin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Platt, Randy Rainbow and Lea Salonga. In addition, there will be special appearances from Victor Garber, Joanna Gleason, Nathan Lane and Steven Spielberg.

They join the previously announced Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Mandy Patinkin, Audra McDonald, Christine Baranski, Donna Murphy, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Aaron Tveit, Maria Friedman, Katrina Lenk, Michael Cerveris, Brandon Uranowitz, Elizabeth Stanley, Chip Zien, Alexander Gemignani, Iain Armitage, Stephen Schwartz and, from the cast of Pacific Overtures at Classic Stage Company, Ann Harada, Austin Ku, Kelvin Moon Loh and Thom Sesma.

Directed by Broadway.com's Paul Wontorek, Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration is being presented in support of ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty), the organization conceived by the event’s musical director, Mary-Mitchell Campbell, and Juilliard students to transform the lives of youth using the most powerful tool they had: their art.