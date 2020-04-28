The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues Returns with Santino Fontana, Rita Wilson & More

A starry roster of talent has been announced to take part in the latest edition of Viral Monologues, a new program which features performances released digitally on IGTV. The series is an initiative of The 24 Hour Plays.

Performers taking part this week include Santino Fontana, Rita Wilson, Ashley Park, Michael Esper, Minnie Driver, Sofia Black D’Elia, Dane DeHaan, Crystal Dickinson, Brandon J. Dirden, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Willa Fitzgerald, Isabelle Fuhrman, Michael Gandolfini, Aymee Garcia, Joel Marsh Garland, Amy Hargreaves, Miles G. Jackson, Justin Kirk, Meila Kreiling, Sydney Lemmon, Katherine McNamara, Erin Moriarty, Coral Peña, Anna Wood and Alison Wright.

Original monologues will be written by Lemon Andersen, Pascale Armand, Courtney Baron, J. Julian Christopher, David Cote, Kristoffer Diaz, Mark T Evans, Aniello Fontano, Kevin R. Free, Daniel Goldfarb, Jason Grote, Lovell Holder, Monet Hurst-Mendoza, David Krumholtz, David Lindsay-Abaire, Eric Loo, Craig Lucas, Catya McMullen, Monique Moses, Marsha Norman, Lina Patel, Lynn Rosen, Mfoniso Udofia, Claire Zajdel and Anna Ziegler.

Last night at 6PM, actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. An hour later, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues this morning at 10AM, are filming their performances throughout the day and at 6PM their videos begin to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.

The 24 Hour Plays program is known for its work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater.