Ralph Fiennes Confirmed for Matilda Movie; Killing Eve's Jodie Comer Eyes Miss Honey Role

Harry Potter movie fans know Ralph Fiennes can masterfully play a villain. Now, he will be taking on another one. According to The Daily Mail, stage-and-screen star Fiennes has officially signed on to play Agatha Trunchbull in the new Matilda film, which will be directed by Matthew Warchus. Warchus received a 2013 Tony nomination for directing the Broadway musical.

Emma Stone had been reported to be eyeing the role of Miss Honey. Now The Daily Mail reports that Killing Eve's Jodie Comer is being considered for the role.

The Matilda film marks the first musical project for Fiennes, who is a two-time Oscar nominee for Schindler's List and The English Patient. He won a Tony Award for his turn in the 1995 revival of Hamlet and received an additional nomination for Faith Healer.

The roles of Miss Trunchbull and Miss Honey were originated on Broadway by Bertie Carvel and Lauren Ward, both of whom earned Tony nominations for their performances.