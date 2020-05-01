Samantha Barks Set for London Solo Concert Ahead of Her Frozen Reign

Before she let's it go as Elsa in the West End premiere of Frozen, Samantha Barks will present her first West End solo concert on September 6 at 5PM at the Adelphi Theatre. Samantha Barks at the Adelphi Theatre is presented by Lambert Jackson Productions.

In 2018, Barks made her Broadway debut as Vivian Ward in the Broadway musical Pretty Woman and became a Broadway.com vlogger with Lady in Red.

Previously, Barks was best known for playing Eponine in the 2012 big screen adaptation of Les Miserables, a role she first played in the West End as well as in the 25th Anniversary Concert of the well-loved musical at The O2. She first made a name for herself as a contestant on the U.K. reality show I’d Do Anything, competing to play Nancy in Oliver!, a part she wound up playing on a tour with the show. She played Velma Kelly in Chicago at the Hollywood Bowl in 2014, the leading role in Amélie at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Cathy in The Last Five Years at the St. James Theatre in London and Betsy in the U.K. premiere of Honeymoon in Vegas at the London Palladium.