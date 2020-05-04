Patti LuPone, Bryan Cranston, Sally Field & More Tapped for Livestreamed Plays

Broadway’s Best Shows will launch the weekly one-night-only “Spotlight On Plays” series beginning on May 7 to benefit The Actors Fund. The free virtual events will be livestreamed each Thursday at 8PM EST on The Actors Fund YouTube channel and Broadway’s Best Shows YouTube and Facebook channels.

The new series will launch with David Mamet’s November, starring Patti LuPone, John Malkovich, Dylan Baker, Ethan Phillips and Michael Nichols on May 7. Set a few days before the election, November follows the misadventures of a day in the life of U.S. president Charles Smith.

The original Broadway cast of Significant Other, including Gideon Glick, Lindsay Mendez, Rebecca Naomi Jones and Sas Goldberg, will reunite on May 14. In Joshua Harmon's play, all of Jordan Berman’s (Glick) best friends are setting a date...and he can’t even get one. Now when he needs brunch plans, emergency dating advice or just someone to commiserate and eat carbs with, he has to compete for attention with their new significant others.

Bryan Cranston and Sally Field will take on A.R. Gurney's Love Letters on May 21. This portrait is about the powerful connection of love. Andrew Makepeace Ladd III (Cranston) wrote his first letter to Melissa Gardner (Field) to tell her she looked like a lost princess when they were seven. For the next 50 years, they poured out the secrets of their hearts to each other.

Additional productions will be announced at a later time.