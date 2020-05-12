Hamilton Movie, Featuring Original Broadway Cast, Coming to Disney+ in July

We're satisfied with this news! Disney's previously announced filmed performance of Hamilton's original Broadway cast was scheduled to hit movie theaters on October 15, 2021. In light of the coronavirus crisis, the filmed performance will now be available to view on Disney+ on July 3. Lin-Manuel Miranda announced the news on Twitter on May 12.

The original Broadway cast appearing in the film includes Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

The cast also includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart and Ephraim Sykes.