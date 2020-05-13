Alanis Morissette and the Stars of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill to Host Benefit Concert

You oughta know Grammy winner Alanis Morissette and the Broadway company of Jagged Little Pill are teaming up for a great cause. The Broadway musical will offer a special benefit on on May 19 at 8PM ET. You Live, You Learn: A Night with Alanis Morissette and Jagged Little Pill will support the COVID-19 emergency relief efforts of The Actors Fund. The one-hour event, hosted on the show's Facebook and YouTube channel, will feature conversations and exclusive performances from the Broadway cast and Morissette, who will co-host the livestream with SafePlace International founder Justin Hilton.

You Live, You Learn: A Night with Alanis Morissette and Jagged Little Pill will also include appearances from the show's scribe Diablo Cody, director Diane Paulus, choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and orchestrator/arranger Tom Kitt.

The Broadway cast includes Elizabeth Stanley as Mary Jane Healy, Lauren Patten as Jo, Derek Klena as Nick Healy, former Broadway.com vlogger Kathryn Gallagher as Bella, Sean Allan Krill as Steve Healy and Celia Rose Gooding in her Broadway debut as Frankie Healy.

Beginning on May 13 and through the week leading up to the event, Jagged Little Pill fans have the opportunity to enter sweepstakes for special prizes and can submit their own cover of an Alanis Morissette song to be featured during the livestream. To enter the cover song contest, fans can post a video on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #JaggedFanCovers. A clip of the winning entry will be featured during the May 19 event.