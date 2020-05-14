Hollywood Bowl Cancels Summer Season, Which Featured Cynthia Erivo, School of Rock & More

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hollywood Bowl has canceled its summer season for the first time in 98 years.

"We are sad to share that for the first time in its almost century-long history, the Hollywood Bowl will be silent this summer," reads a statement on the venue's site. "In response to the latest guidance of public health officials and in an effort to protect our artists, audiences, staff and community from the spread of COVID-19, we are cancelling the 2020 season at the Hollywood Bowl."

Alanis Morissette had been scheduled to take the stage on June 9; that concert has been postponed. School of Rock was to play the Los Angeles ampitheatre from July 24 through July 26, and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo was scheduled for a concert on August 21—both of those events have been canceled.