New Season of The Politician, Starring Ben Platt, Sets June Premiere Date

Season two of The Politician, starring Tony winner Ben Platt, is set to return to Netflix on June 19.

The new season of Ryan Murphy's political satire finds Platt's character, Payton Hobart, trying to unseat Dede Standish, played by Tony winner Judith Light in the New York State Senate race. Standish has a no-nonsense chief of staff, Hadassah Gold, portrayed by Tony winner Bette Midler. Payton, who sees this as the next step on his path to the presidency, must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed—even if that means exposing secrets, lies and a throuple.

The Politician also stars Tony winner Jessica Lange, Platt's former Dear Evan Hansen co-star Laura Dreyfuss, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones and Benjamin Barrett.