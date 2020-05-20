Jamie Parker, James Snyder & the Cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Join Harry Potter at Home Series

Harry Potter at Home, the collection of free initiatives designed to help bring the magic of J.K. Rowling's popular series to children and parents in quarantine, has enlisted performers to read chapters from the first book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. This week, chapter six is being split between Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Olivier winner and Tony nominee Jamie Parker and current stars James Snyder, Paul Thornley, Diane Davis, Brady Dalton Richards, James Romney, Nadia Brown and more.

Daniel Radcliffe enchanted fans with chapter one. Chapter two was read by Noma Dumezweni, who created the role of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the West End and on Broadway. Tony and Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne treated fans to chapter three. Two-time Tony nominee Stephen Fry read chapter four. Simon Callow, Bonnie Wright and Evanna Lynch shared chapter five.

The Harry Potter at Home project is an initiative developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes an open license to teachers allowing them to post recordings of themselves reading the Harry Potter stories onto educational platforms and networks, a dedicated hub of information and activities and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone available to stream for free via Audible.