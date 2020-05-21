Andrew Barth Feldman Announces Starry Benefit for the Barbra Barth Feldman Performing Arts Center

Former Dear Evan Hansen star vlogger Andrew Barth Feldman has announced a one-night-only event to raise money for the renamed and soon-to-be renovated Barbra Barth Feldman Performing Arts Center at Lawrence Woodmere Academy, his alma mater. The center is being renamed after Feldman's mother, who passed away last year. She was the Director of Lawrence Woodmere Academy Summer Day and was later the Head of School.

“My mom was loved fiercely by everyone who knew her, and she loved everyone just as fiercely,” Feldman said. “When she passed in August of 2019, it was an extraordinary shock to all of us. Throughout her life, she taught us to see the good in the face of the bad, and celebrate it all every day. While I wish we could do the benefit in person to celebrate my mom all together, the show must go on, and we’re celebrating her life as big as we possibly can.”

Originally scheduled to be an in-person concert celebration, the fundraiser has been restructured as a virtual benefit and will take place live on May 31 at 7PM ET. An in-person celebration will take place on a date to be announced.

Tickets (suggested donation amounts are between $10 and $30) are available for purchase here. Those who purchase tickets will gain access to a private link to stream the event, which will feature pre-recorded and live musical performances, skits, original music and more surprises. Expect appearances from members of Feldman's theater troupe Zneefrock Productions along with cameos from stage and screen stars, including Skylar Astin, Gaten Matarazzo, Erika Henningsen, Taylor Trensch, Antonio Cipriano, Ben Fankhauser, Drew Gehling, Jason Gotay, Kyle Selig, Larry Saperstein, Lesli Margherita, Presley Ryan, Lisa Brescia, Meg Donnelly, Micaela Diamond, Natalie Weiss, Olivia Rodrigo, Reneé Rapp, Sydney Lucas, Ben Ross, Will Roland, Alex Boniello, Gabrielle Carrubba and more.

Feldman made his Broadway debut at the age of 16 in Dear Evan Hansen on January 20, 2019. His fdebut followed his triumph at the 2018 Jimmy Awards, winning Best Performance by an Actor. Feldman is also a co-author of the Star Wars parody musical SW: A New(sical) Hope.