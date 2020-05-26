Debra Messing, Cheyenne Jackson & More Set for This Week's Stars in the House

An exciting lineup of Broadway talents is set for this week's episodes of Stars in the House, a daily online series from SiriusXM On Broadway personality Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley. The series goes live daily at 2PM and 8PM ET on The Actors Fund's YouTube channel. A schedule of this week's appearances can be found below.

Tuesday, May 26

2PM ET: Guest Host Judy Gold with Donna Lynne Champlin, Maddie Corman and Anne Nathan.

8PM ET: Star Trek Voyager 25th anniversary cast reunion with Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Roxann Dawson, Robert Beltran, Robert Duncan McNeill, Robert Picardo, Ethan Phillips, Tim Russ and Garret Wang.



Wednesday, May 27

8PM ET: Victoria Clark and Debra Messing.



Thursday, May 28

2PM ET: Variety Thursday with guests Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, Rob McClure and Anneliese van der Pol.



Friday, May 29

8PM ET: Cheyenne Jackson.



Saturday, May 30

8PM ET: Falsettos original off-Broadway cast reunion with Stephen Bogardus, Janet Metz, Faith Prince, Michael Rupert and Chip Zien.



Sunday, May 31

2PM ET: Plays in The House Jr. presents Space Girl by Mora Harris, featuring Anika Braganza, Lilla Crawford, Zoe Donovan, Ashley Figueroa, Ethan Kelso, Storm Lever and Casey Likes. Q&A with the playwright after!



Stars in the House features live performances (from home) to promote support of The Actors Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. During each episode, guests sing a mix of their favorite songs paired with an interview.