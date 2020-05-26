The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues Returns with Alex Brightman, Michael Cerveris & More

A starry roster of talent has been announced to take part in the latest edition of Viral Monologues, a new program which features performances released digitally on IGTV. The series is an initiative of The 24 Hour Plays.

Performers taking part this week include Alex Brightman, Michael Cerveris, Sophia Anne Caruso, Merle Dandridge, Johanna Day, Jessica Hecht, Elizabeth Marvel, Solea Pfeiffer, Ben Ahlers, Jason Biggs, Aya Cash, Michael Chernus, Maria Dizzia, John Doman, Brett Gelman, Zabryna Guevara, Evan Handler, Alexander Hodge, Deirdre Lovejoy, Anson Mount, Ronald Peet, Liza Jessie Peterson, Danny Pudi, Gabriela Quezada Bloomgarden, Nina Quezada Bloomgarden, Ben Shenkman, Mirirai Sithole and Shaunette Renée Wilson.

Original monologues will be written by Itamar Moses, Mallery Avidon, Trista Baldwin, Chad Beckim, Rachel Bonds, Emily Breeze, John J. Caswell Jr., Joshua Conkel, Laura Eason, Alex Edelman, Rebecca Gilman, Daniel Goldfarb, Dylan Guerra, J. Holtham, Garlia Cornelia Jones, David Lindsay-Abaire, Wendy MacLeod, Donald Margulies, Caroline V. McGraw, Tony Meneses, Dan O’Brien, Scott Organ, Brian James Polak, Andrew Rincón, Andrew Rosendorf, Alexis Scheer and Jonathan Marc Sherman.

Last night at 6PM, actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. An hour later, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues this morning at 10AM, are filming their performances throughout the day and at 6PM their videos begin to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.

The 24 Hour Plays program is known for its work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater.