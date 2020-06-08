Renée Elise Goldsberry, Norm Lewis & More Set for This Week's Stars in the House

An impressive roster of Broadway talents is set for this week's episodes of Stars in the House, a daily online series from SiriusXM On Broadway personality Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley. The series goes live daily at 2PM and 8PM ET on The Actors Fund's YouTube channel. A schedule of this week's appearances can be found below.

Monday, June 8

2PM ET: Regional Theatre Spotlight On: Philadelphia Theatre Company with Paige Price, Tamara Anderson, Jen Childs, Scott Greer, Amanda Morton, Georgiana Summers, Kathleen Turner and Brian Anthony Wilson.

8PM ET: Guest host Andréa Burns with guests Broadway Inspirational Voices founder Michael McElroy, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Telly Leung and Norm Lewis.



Tuesday, June 9

2PM ET: Regional Theatre Spotlight On: Redhouse Arts Center with Hunter Foster, Mark Palmieri, Mike DiSalvo and Terry Underwood.



Wednesday, June 10

8PM ET: Betty Buckley.



Thursday, June 11

2PM ET: Variety Thursday.



Friday, June 12

2PM ET: Feel Good Friday.



Stars in the House features live performances (from home) to promote support of The Actors Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. During each episode, guests sing a mix of their favorite songs paired with an interview.