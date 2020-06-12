Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Renewed for Second Season

Great news for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist fans! Variety reports that NBC's musical dramedy has been renewed for a second season. The show premiered in January and had its season one finale premiere on May 3.

Created by Austin Winsberg, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist follows the socially awkward Zoey (Jane Levy), who learns that she can hear the inner thoughts of people in the form of big musical numbers. The cast includes Broadway alums Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, Lauren Graham and Peter Gallagher.

A season two production timeline and premiere date will be announced later.