John Benjamin Hickey, André De Shields & More Remember Terrence McNally in Virtual Discussion

A virtual discussion about the life and legacy of the Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally is scheduled to take place on June 17 at 8PM ET on Ovee. Moderator Lucy Merkjee of the Tribeca Film Festival and filmmaker Jeff Kaufman will lead the talk between John Benjamin Hickey, André De Shields and John Glover.

Hickey and Glover worked with McNally on his Tony-winning play Love! Valour! Compassion!, and De Shields originated the role of Noah "Horse" T. Simmons in McNally and David Yazbek's musical The Full Monty. The evening will begin with clips from the film Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life, directed by Jeff Kaufman and produced by Marcia Ross. Viewers will have an opportunity to ask questions.

McNally died on March 24 at the age of 81 due to complications with COVID-19. He won Tony Awards for penning Kiss of the Spider Woman, Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class and Ragtime. McNally's 1987 two-hander Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune received its first Broadway staging in 2002; it was revived in 2019, marking his final Broadway credit. That same year, he was honored with a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Head here to find out more info about the virtual event, and check out the trailer for the documentary Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life below.