BC/EFA to Sponsor Streamed Presentation of The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me, Featuring André De Shields & More

Add this to your quarantine watchlist! Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will sponsor a one-night-only streamed presentation of the archived 2013 performance of David Drake's The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me. The presentation will take place on June 28 at 7PM ET and benefit Massachusetts' Provincetown Theater, which has canceled regular operations until 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis. Watch the play on the theater's website and YouTube channel. Donations can be made here.

This production originally took place on May 20, 2013 at the Gerard W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College in New York City and was directed by Tony nominee Robert La Fosse. The taped performance features Drake, André De Shields, BD Wong, Robin De Jesús, Rory O'Malley, Anthony Rapp, Wesley Taylor, Chad Ryan, Donald C. Shorter, Jr., Aaron Tone, Brandon Cordeiro and Claybourne Elder.

Writer and activist Larry Kramer died on May 27. His seminal work, The Normal Heart, greatly influenced actor, activist and Provincetown Theater Artistic Director Drake, who wrote The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me in the early 1990s. After joining the activist group ACT UP, Drake began writing autobiographical monologues that eventually became the solo show.

First performed by Drake himself, who won an Obie for his work, the original off-Broadway run of The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me, produced by Sean Strub and Tom Viola, became one of the longest-running solo shows in New York theater history. There now have been nearly 100 productions worldwide, and it's been translated into several languages.