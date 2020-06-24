Watch with Me! Leslie Odom Jr. Revisits His Hamilton Broadway.com Vlog with Fresh Insight

Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., whose Broadway.com vlog Aaron Burr, Sir gave fans an inside look at Hamilton's road to triumph at the 2016 Tony Awards, is revisiting that heady time. In the new Broadway.com series, Watch With Me, Odom Jr. is reviewing his favorite episodes from his vlog. if you're excited to see the star in the upcoming Hamilton film (of course, you are!), then this nostalgia trip is for you. Prior to starring in the Broadway juggernaut, Odom Jr. appeared on the New York stage in Leap of Faith and Rent on Broadway and tick, tick… BOOM! opposite Hamilton co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda at New York City Center. His screen credits include Harriet, Murder in the Orient Express, Red Tails, Smash, Person of Interest and more. In 2018, he released his first book Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher, and Never Stop Learning. He released his debut solo album Mr in 2019. Watch with Odom Jr. below!