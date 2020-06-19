Robert E. Wankel Named Chairman and CEO of Shubert Organization as Philip J. Smith Announces Retirement

Philip J. Smith, longtime chairman and co-CEO of the Shubert Organization, is retiring on June 30, 2020. Robert E. Wankel, the current president and co-CEO, will replace Smith and also step in as chairman of the Shubert Foundation. Smith will become chairman emeritus, meaning someone who has retired from the chairman's position in good standing and can be called upon by the board for special purposes. This change in leadership will go into effect beginning on July 1, 2020.

Smith's employment at the Shubert Organization spans over 63 years. It began in 1957 when he became box office treasurer at the Imperial Theatre. Over the years, Smith worked for every department within the company, which owns and operates 17 Broadway theaters and six off-Broadway venues. Smith worked alongside Bernard B. Jacobs and Gerald Schoenfeld for 15 years as executive vice president before being named president in 1996. In 2008, Smith became chairman and co-chief executive officer, a position he has held for the past 12 years.

“The decision to retire feels exactly right at this time in my life,” Smith said in a statement. “The current Covid-19 crisis has pushed the business of Broadway into uncharted territory. It seems an appropriate time for me to step down and turn over my leadership responsibilities to my friend and colleague, Bob Wankel.”

Wankel and Smith have worked together for over 20 years. Wankel was announced as executive vice president to Smith's president in 1996, and in 2008 he became president and co-CEO.

“The retirement of Phil Smith is a pivotal moment not only in the history of the Shubert Organization but also in the history of the American theater,” Wankel said. “His wisdom from years of experience has influenced every aspect of the professional theater. It is a legacy to be very proud of and I salute him as a giant of the American theater and a most beloved member of the Shubert family."